The former president of South Africa who was recently pressured into resigning was charged with 16 counts of corruption at a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Durban Friday in relation to allegations that he accepted bribes from an arms firm in the 1990s.

Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign from a tenure dogged by corruption scandals in February, stands accused of one count of illicit association, two of corruption, one of money laundering and 12 of fraud for allegedly accepting bribes from arms company Thales at the end of the nineties.