Kim Song (C), North Korean ambassador to the United Nations, and other North Korean officials applaud at the end of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A former South Korean general said Friday that Seoul rushed into a military deal with the North, without securing a serious commitment from Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Speaking at the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club, Shin Won-sik, who was vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under the previous conservative administration and considered one of the top operational strategists in South Korea, warned that the deal would compromise South Korea's national security.