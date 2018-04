A Court-appointed lawyers attend a verdict hearing for impeached former President Park Geun-hye at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Impeached South Korean former President Park Geun-hye arrives to the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's former president on Friday was found guilty of abuse of power and coercion by a court in Seoul.

Park Geun-hye was facing 18 separate charges over her role in the so-called "Rasputin" corruption scandal which rocked the country and led to her impeachment in Mar. 2017.