A former president of South Korea, sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for corruption, was released on bail on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency had reported.

In October last year, the Central District Court in Seoul had found Lee Myung-bak, who served as president between 2008 and 2013, guilty of bribery and embezzlement, among other charges, and had sentenced him to 15 years in jail and a fine of 13 billion won ($11.5 million).