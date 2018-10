Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak speaks to the media as he arrives at the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 14, 2018. (reissued Oct 5, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

A photo captured from Yonhap News TV shows the final trial of former President Lee Myung-bak at the Seoul Central District Court, South Korea, Oct 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo captured from Yonhap News TV shows Judge Jeong Gye-seon reading the verdict during the final trial of former President Lee Myung-bak at the Seoul Central District Court, South Korea, Oct 5, 2018, EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A court in Seoul sentenced a former President of South Korea on Friday to 15 years in jail and a fine of 13 billion won ($11.5 million) for corruption.

Lee Myung-bak served as president between 2008 and 2013 and is the de facto owner of auto parts manufacturer DAS, which is headed by his brother and has been the focus of several of the charges against him.