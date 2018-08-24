Former presidential aide Ahn Jong-beom enters a high court in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2018. Jong-beom is attending a sentencing hearing in his trial over charges of having forced conglomerates to donate tens of billions of won to sports and cultural foundations hastily created by then President Park Geun-hye's close confidante, Choi Soon-sil. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT, PIXILATED AT SOURCE

Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of ousted President Park Geun-hye, arrives at a high court in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2018, to attend a sentencing hearing for her appeals trial over a string of corruption charges that led to Park's ouster. In February, a lower court sentenced Choi to 20 years in jail for abusing power for personal financial gain and other crimes. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former President Park Geun-hye arrives at court to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention, in Seoul, South Korea, 10 October 2017. Park has been on trial for alleged bribery and other charges for the past months after her impeachment in March 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT Image pixelated at source

A South Korean court of appeal on Friday sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in prison, an increase of one year, for her role in a corruption plot which forced her dismissal in January 2017, according to the national news agency Yonhap.

The appeal decision comes four months after the Seoul High Court sentenced Park to 24 years in prison and a multi-million dollar fine, after she was found guilty on 16 of the 18 charges against her in connection with the so called Rasputin plot, including abuse of power, bribery and coercion.