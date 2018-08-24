A South Korean court of appeal on Friday sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in prison, an increase of one year, for her role in a corruption plot which forced her dismissal in January 2017, according to the national news agency Yonhap.
The appeal decision comes four months after the Seoul High Court sentenced Park to 24 years in prison and a multi-million dollar fine, after she was found guilty on 16 of the 18 charges against her in connection with the so called Rasputin plot, including abuse of power, bribery and coercion.