South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) arrives to stand the second trial session over her alleged bribery at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK

South Korea's former president on Friday was sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty of abuse of power and coercion by a court in Seoul.

Park Geun-hye was facing 18 separate charges over her role in the so-called "Rasputin" corruption scandal which rocked the country and led to her impeachment in Mar. 2017.