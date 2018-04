Impeached South Korean former President Park Geun-hye arrives to the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

Judge Kim Se-yoon reads the verdict during the trial of impeached former President Park Geun-hye at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Prosecutor Han Dong-hoon (L) announces the indictment of former President Lee Myung-bak over a string of corruption charges, including bribery, abuse of power and embezzlement, at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A former South Korean president was formally indicted with corruption charges on Monday, becoming the country's fourth ex-leader who would be tried over criminal charges.

Lee Myung-bak, who was president between 2009 and 2013 and has been under preventive detention since Mar. 22, was charged with bribery, abuse of power, and embezzlement, among several other charges.