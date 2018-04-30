Spain's former foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos delivers speech in Ramallah, West Bank, on April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE

Former Spanish FM urges Palestinians to seek EU recognition of their state

Spain's former foreign minister on Monday urged Palestinians to seek the European Union's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Miguel Angel Moratinos said the EU needed to play a larger part in the Middle East during a visit to Ramallah.