Spain's former foreign minister on Monday urged Palestinians to seek the European Union's recognition of a Palestinian state.
Miguel Angel Moratinos said the EU needed to play a larger part in the Middle East during a visit to Ramallah.
Former Spanish FM urges Palestinians to seek EU recognition of their state
Spain's former foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos delivers speech in Ramallah, West Bank, on April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE
