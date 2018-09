Former Spanish prime minister Jose Maria Aznar adjusts his glasses as he prepares to testify before a commission that investigates the Popular Party (PP) finances, at the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Former Spanish prime minister Jose Maria Aznar (C-R) greets greets Popular Party (PP) leader Pablo Casado (L) as he arrives to testify before a commission that investigates the People's Party finances, at the Lower House of the Spanish in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Former Spanish prime minister Jose Maria Aznar gestures as he answers to questions while testifying before a commission that investigates the Popular Party (PP) finances, at the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Former conservative prime minister José María Aznar denied on Tuesday knowing anything about a secret slush fund and illegal payments in cash within his Popular Party while he was leader between 1990 and 2004.

Aznar appeared to answer questions before a parliamentary committee made up of lawmakers that is investigating the financing of the PP.