A former conservative Spanish prime minister has on Friday described the current Socialist incumbent's threat to veto the United Kingdom's agreement for its withdrawal from the European Union while on a visit to Cuba as very odd.
Jose Maria Aznar, who lead the right-of-center Popular Party government from 1996-2004, described current PM Pedro Sánchez's warning issued while in the Caribbean to put hamper Brexit if the UK didn't give Spain guarantees over the tiny territory of Gibraltar as lamentable.