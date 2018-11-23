Image dated Nov 23, 2018 shows Spain's PM, Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, and the president of the Spanish Business Confederation (CEOE) during a meeting in Havana with Spanish businessmen with interests in Cuba. Jose Maria Aznar, who lead the right-of-center 1996-2004 conservative cabinet, described PM Sanchez's warning in Cuba he would veto Brexit if the UK didn't give Spain guarantees over Gibraltar as "lamentable". In response, PM Sanchez asked Aznar a more "statesman-like" attitude EPA-EFE/ JuanJo Martin

Former Spanish conservative PM José María Aznar reacting during the presentation of his new book “El Futuro es Hoy” in Zaragoza, (Spain,) Nov 23, 2018. EFE-EPA

A former conservative Spanish prime minister has on Friday described the current Socialist incumbent's threat to veto the United Kingdom's agreement for its withdrawal from the European Union while on a visit to Cuba as very odd.

Jose Maria Aznar, who lead the right-of-center Popular Party government from 1996-2004, described current PM Pedro Sánchez's warning issued while in the Caribbean to put hamper Brexit if the UK didn't give Spain guarantees over the tiny territory of Gibraltar as lamentable.