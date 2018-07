Taiwan's then presidential envoy and former deputy leader Lien Chan waves to the crowd upon arrival at Changi airport, Singapore, on Nov 12, 2009 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Former Taiwanese vice president and ex chairman of the Kuomintang party is set to visit China from Jul. 12 to 14 amid mounting tensions and a stalemate in bilateral ties, China's state news agency Xinhua reported Friday.

The spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, An Fengshan, confirmed the visit of Lien Chan, who would be heading the Taiwanese delegation, although he did not say anything about him meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping or the Chinese authorities.