Former Thai Buddhist monk Wiraphon Sukphon, or Nen Kham, arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Former Thai Buddhist monk sentenced to 16 years for abduction, rape of minor

A former Buddhist monk on Wednesday was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the rape and abduction of an underage girl, court officials told EFE.

Nen Kham was found guilty of child abduction and sexual abuse, and was given eight-year sentences for each offense, the Criminal Court in Bangkok said. He had denied the charges.