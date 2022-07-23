Stephen Bannon (center), who served in 2017 as White House chief strategist under then-President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters outside the US District Court for the District of Columbia after being convicted on 22 July 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was found guilty of refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Stephen Bannon, who served in 2017 as White House chief strategist under then-President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters outside the US District Court for the District of Columbia after being convicted on 22 July 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was found guilty of refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Stephen Bannon, who served in 2017 as White House chief strategist under then-President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters outside the US District Court for the District of Columbia after being convicted on 22 July 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon was found guilty of refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Stephen Bannon, who served in 2017 as White House chief strategist under then-President Donald Trump, was convicted here Friday of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Bannon, 68, was indicted in November of last year on two counts of contempt of Congress - one related to his refusal to appear before the committee for a deposition and the other for his refusal to hand over documents.