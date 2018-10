Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony for the new Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Two former senior officials from the Hebei and Inner Mongolia provincial government in northern China were arrested over graft charges, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

The SPP said that Ai Wenli, former vice chairman, Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was arrested on bribery allegations, state-owned Xinhua agency reported.