Former White House adviser on Russia Fiona Hill (C) departs after being deposed behind closed doors for over ten hours amid the US House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States president’s former top Russia adviser told House committees Monday that she and other White House officials grew so alarmed about the administration's efforts to push Ukraine to open certain investigations that they raised their concerns with a White House lawyer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fiona Hill, who served on the National Security Council and left the administration in August, testified for about nine hours before three House panels as part of the impeachment inquiry examining the president, his administration and his allies' dealings with Ukraine, including a July call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and other matters, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA