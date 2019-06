Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (l) arrives to give testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on June 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks gives testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on June 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's former communications director, on Wednesday avoided answering questions put to her by House lawmakers about her time in the White House, her testimony coming as part of the lower chamber's investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Hicks, who up until March 2018 was one of Trump's closest advisers, appeared before the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee in a closed-door session.