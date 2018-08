Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, leaves a federal courtroom in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 21. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

Michael Cohen (C), former personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, leaves a federal court in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 21. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty here Tuesday to charges of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud.

Cohen told a US district court in Manhattan that he made hush-money payments on behalf of the Trump campaign to two women who claimed to have had sexual liaisons with the real estate mogul.