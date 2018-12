Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 12, for sentencing. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

New York, Dec 12 (efe-epa). Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, was sentenced here Wednesday to 36 months in prison for offenses arising from payoffs he made during the 2016 campaign to women who claimed to have had affairs with the then-candidate.