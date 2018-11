Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change (L), accompanied by CNBC journalist Karen Tso (R) takes the stage on the third day of the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change, speaks during the third day of the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

A former British prime minister on Wednesday told a technology conference in the Portuguese capital that he thought it was not too late to stop Brexit.

Tony Blair, who was a Labour Party PM from 1997-2007, told the audience at Web Summit 2018 that he was 100 percent against the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, adding he thought it went against the country's economic and political interests.