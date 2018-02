Former US Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantu, seen in the photo provided Feb. 13, 2018, by Riverhead Books, deplores in his book "The Line Becomes a River" the dehumanization suffered by undocumented immigrants and how the hundreds of deaths that occur every year on the border are the new normal. EFE-EPA/Beowulf Sheehan/Riverhead Books

Former US Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantu, seen in the photo provided Feb. 13, 2018, by Riverhead Books, deplores in his book "The Line Becomes a River" the dehumanization suffered by undocumented immigrants and how the hundreds of deaths that occur every year on the border are the new normal. EFE-EPA/Beowulf Sheehan/Riverhead Books

Former US Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantu deplores in his book "The Line Becomes a River" the dehumanization suffered by undocumented immigrants and how the hundreds of deaths that occur every year on the border are the new normal.

Fascinated with the 1,954-mile line that separates the United States from Mexico, this Mexican migrant's grandson with a degree in International Relations joined the Border Patrol 10 years ago.