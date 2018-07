US Defence Secretary Ash Carter with British Defence Minister Sir Michael Fallon (out of picture) addresses the media during a press conference following a counter-IS Defense Ministerial meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, Dec. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The former United States Secretary of Defense arrived in Taiwan on Monday to address a security forum, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Ash Carter, who served as Defense secretary under Barack Obama from 2015-2017, was due to deliver a speech to the Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue on Tuesday, a MOFA statement said.