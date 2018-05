A local television station set up to report on the news of former President George H.W. Bush outside Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, USA, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AARON M. SPRECHER

Former president George W. Bush, (L) wheels his father, former president George H.W. Bush into the church for the funeral for first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, USA, 21 April 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/Brett Coomer / POOL

Former US President George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) on Friday was discharged from the Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, where he had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks for a blood infection, the family spokesman said.

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said on Twitter that the doctors of the 93-year-old former president were satisfied with his progress and that after completing his treatment he could now return home.