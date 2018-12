Former US President George H. W. Bush listens to a poem to the dead airmen by Georgia Frontiere, Chair of American Air Museum Rededication Appeal, during the rededication of the American Air Museum at the Duxford's Imperial War Museum, Britain, Sep 27, 2002 (reissued Dec 1, 2018).EPA-EFE FILE/MAX NASH / POOL / POOL

A picture dated Jul 15, 2015, showing former US President George H.W. Bush in his office in Houston, Texas, USA, Mar 29, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Former United States President George H.W. Bush (1989-1993) died Friday at the age of 94.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," Bush's son and also former US President George W. Bush (2001-2009) said in a statement.