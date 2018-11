Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (C) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

A former Secretary of State of the United States on Thursday urged Washington and Beijing to resolve their differences as relations between the two nations soured in recent months amid a trade war and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Henry Kissinger is known for having played a vital role in the re-establishment of US-China ties more than 40 years ago during the administration of President Richard Nixon.