File photo showing then-White House communications director Hope Hicks at a press conference offered by President Donald Trump in New York on May 31, 2016. EFE-EPA/ Jason Szenes

Hope Hicks, the former communications director for the Donald Trump White House, has been hired by Fox News, local media reported Monday.

Hicks, who resigned her White House post on Feb. 28, was hired by Fox to be the media organization's executive vice president and chief communications officer, meaning that she will run the TV company's public relations, along with carrying out other duties.