A group of 230 former world leaders, including 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers, have urged G7 countries to finance Covid-19 vaccinations in poorer countries.
Among the signatories of a letter to the G7, which is comprised of the world's richest nations, are former British prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, the former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, former UN secretary general Ban-Ki Moon, ex-Pakistani prime minister Shaukat Aziz and former South Korean PM Han Seung-soo.