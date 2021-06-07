Former president of Ireland Mary Robinson leads a symbolic walk to demand access to justice for all in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

G7 Finance Ministers during a family photograph at Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London, Britain, 05 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair (R) with Gordon Brown (L) during the Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday in London, Britain, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

A group of 230 former world leaders, including 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers, have urged G7 countries to finance Covid-19 vaccinations in poorer countries.

Among the signatories of a letter to the G7, which is comprised of the world's richest nations, are former British prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, the former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, former UN secretary general Ban-Ki Moon, ex-Pakistani prime minister Shaukat Aziz and former South Korean PM Han Seung-soo.