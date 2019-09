Memorabilia of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe are put for sale outside his homestead before his burial in Zvimba, Zimbabwe, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Mourners sing and dance before the burial of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, in Zvimba, Zimbabwe, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A man arranges flowers for display before the burial of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, before his burial in Zvimba, Zimbabwe, 28 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was buried on Saturday in his hometown of Kutama.

Mugabe, who died on 6 September, was laid to rest about 85 km from Harare, after weeks of quarreling between his family and the government over his burial place.