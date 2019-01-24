The formerly jailed Mexican ex-governor of Michoacan, Jesus Reyna Garcia (Right) at a press conference in Morelia, Mexico on Jan. 24, 2019 EPA-EFE/Iván Villanueva

A former interim governor of the western Mexican state of Michoacan who was jailed for four years and eight months over his suspected ties to the Caballeros Templarios drug cartel said he will sue the judicial authorities responsible for putting him behind bars.

A member of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Jesus Reyna Garcia was arrested on April 4, 2014, and released on Dec. 22, 2018, when the federal Attorney General's Office dropped the charges of complicity with organized crime.