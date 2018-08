Brasilian Minister of foreign affairs Aloysio Nunes speaking at (the Latin American Alliance against Smuggling ) Alianza Latinoamericana Anticontrabando (ALAC) Aug. 28 2018 in Brasilia (Brasil). EPA- EFE/Joédson Alves

Smuggling, estimated to be an $80 billion a year business in Latin America, is an obstacle to economic development, speakers said here Tuesday at a meeting of the Latin American Anti-Smuggling Alliance, which brings together officials and private sector actors from a dozen nations.

The smuggling business is now connected to organized crime, the Brazilian member of the ALAC board, Edson Luiz Vismona, said.