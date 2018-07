Photograph showing (from left) Attorney General Sandra Quiñonez, Children's and Teen's rights coordinator representative Anibal Cabrera, Spanish ambassador Javier Hernandez and Paraguayan Vice President Alicia Pucheta during the opening event of the third edition of the International Human Trafficking Forum in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing Spanish ambassador Javier Hernandez and Paraguayan Vice President Alicia Pucheta during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the International Human Trafficking Forum in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing Paraguayan Attorney General Sandra Quiñonez during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the International Human Trafficking Forum in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jul 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Forum in Paraguay looks at challenges in battling human trafficking

The third edition of the International Human Trafficking Forum kicked off Monday in the Paraguayan capital, advocating for an increased investment in victim assistance efforts and the strengthening of global cooperation.

Speakers included Paraguay's chief anti-trafficking prosecutor, Teresa Martinez, and Attorney General Sandra Quiñonez, as well as Spanish ambassador Javier Hernandez.