Two tourists enjoy a sunny day at at Los Lances beach in the southern Spanish town of Tarifa, Cadiz province. EPA-EFE/A. Carrasco Ragel/File

Covid-19's impact on European tourism - particularly in the Iberian Peninsula - will be the focus of next week's EURAGORA forum, an event organized by Agencia Efe, Spain's international news agency, and Portuguese national news agency Lusa.

Participants will include representatives of international organizations, members of the European Commission (EC), Spanish and Portuguese government ministers, regional authorities, mayors and officials in the tourism and consumer sectors.