Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue workers operate on the site of a building collapse in New Delhi, India, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue workers extract a trapped victim on the site of a building collapse in New Delhi, India, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Four children, one woman killed in building collapse in India

At least four children and one woman died and another 12 people were injured after a four-storey building in New Delhi collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9:25 am in the Sawan Park area in the northwest of the capital, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told EFE.