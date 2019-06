A Cambodian rescue team carries a worker's body at the site of a collapsed building on a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian men pray for their missing relatives at the site of a collapsed building on a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Four Chinese nationals charged over Cambodia building collapse that killed 28

Four Chinese nationals were charged by a Cambodian court Tuesday in connection with a building collapse that killed 28 people and injured 26 in the seaside city of Sihanoukville.

Building owner Cheng Kun, head of the construction project Deng Xin Gui, contractor Gao Yu, and project supervisor Xie Ya Ping were charged with involuntary manslaughter by Sihanoukville provincial court, according to the government-aligned Fresh News.