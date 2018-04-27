(FILE) Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, exits a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2018, to return to Pyongyang after a three-day visit to South Korea to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics and meet President Moon Jae-in and other South Korean officials. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) South Korean presidential chief secretary Im Jong-seok speaks about the preparations for the Inter-Korea Summit talks during a press conference at the Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center (KINTEX) in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, awaits the train at the KTX bullet train station in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, to return to Seoul after the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics, South Korea, on Feb. 9, 2018 (issued Feb. 10, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) hold talks at the Peace House of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Four figures that have played a key role in the inter-Korean rapprochement sat down at the meeting Friday between the leaders of the two Koreas in the first round of the summit to address the possible denuclearization of the North Korean regime.

South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, sat face to face at the dialogue table together with two companions each, in a meeting that began at 10:15 am on the southern side of the border separating the two countries that remain technically at war.