Four figures that have played a key role in the inter-Korean rapprochement sat down at the meeting Friday between the leaders of the two Koreas in the first round of the summit to address the possible denuclearization of the North Korean regime.
South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, sat face to face at the dialogue table together with two companions each, in a meeting that began at 10:15 am on the southern side of the border separating the two countries that remain technically at war.