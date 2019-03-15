An injured person is loaded in an ambulance following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Google Maps screengrab taken on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 of the front entrance of the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. EPA-EFE NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Officers of the AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting resulting in multiply fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

Four in custody, multiple fatalities after Christchurch mosque attacks

New Zealand Police said there have been multiple fatalities and four people taken into custody on Friday after shootings in two Christchurch city mosques.

Three men and one woman were being held, Police Commissioner Mike Bush told a news conference.