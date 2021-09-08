The vice-chairwoman of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China Chow Hang-tung (L), and fellow alliance member Leung Kam-wai (R), speak to reporters in Hong Kong China, 05 September 2021 (issued 08 September 2021). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police detained four leaders Wednesday of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, who annually organize a vigil on the anniversary of the Jun. 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.