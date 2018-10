The Miguel Angel Nadal Sports Center, in the Mallorcan town of Manacor, welcomes people affected by heavy rains in the Majorcan town of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, which have caused the death of two people after overflowing the torrent that passes in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Oct. 9, 2018. EFE/Atienza

Members of the Civil Guard and the Municipal Police control the traffic around the Majorcan town of Sant Llorenc, after the flood that has occurred this afternoon and that has caused the overflow of the torrent that passes in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE/Atienza

People prepare to spend the night at the Manacor's Miguel Angel Nadal sports centre after they have been evacuated because a torrent overflows causing three people dead at Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA/Atienza

At least four people have died in the last 24 hours due to floods caused by torrential rainfall on the Balearic island of Mallorca, emergency services said Wednesday.

Worst hit was Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in eastern Mallorca, where two people were swept away after rivers burst their banks.