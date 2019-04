Emergency personnel at the site where a fatal bus accident involving a tourist took place in Caniço, Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOMEM GOUVEIA

Place where a fatal bus accident with tourists that caused 29 deaths took place in Caniço, Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOMEM GOUVEIA

Place where a fatal bus accident with tourists that caused 29 deaths took place in Caniço, Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOMEM GOUVEIA

Four of the 27 people who were injured in a fatal traffic accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira were in intensive care on Thursday as health authorities announced they would start the process of identifying the bodies of 29 people who died in the bus crash.

The bus crashed when the vehicle went off the highway and flipped over onto a house killing 29 German tourists on-board on Wednesday.