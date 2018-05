Indian Police carry the body of a civilian, Adil Ahmed Yatoo, after they removed the body from relatives and locals at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian policemen remove the body of a civilian, Adil Ahmed Yatoo, from relatives and locals at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers during a gunfight in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers during gunfight in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People inspect a damaged house after a gun battle, where suspected militants were holed up, in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People inspect a damaged house after a gun battle, where suspected militants were holed up, in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri protesters during clashes with Indian police in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, India, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Four people, including three alleged militants and one civilian died during an outbreak of violence Saturday in Srinagar, the summer capital of the restive Jammu and Kashmir state of northern India.

Early Saturday morning security forces cordoned off the Chatabal area of Srinagar while searching for suspected militants, and a gunfight erupted, an epa journalist reports.