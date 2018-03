An ambulance with emergency lights switched on at the Praterstrasse in Vienna, Austria, 07 March 2018. According to local media reports, a family of three people have been seriously injured in a knife attack near the Prater park earlier this evening. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

At least four people were seriously injured Wednesday following two knife stabbing incidents in a central district of Vienna while a suspect in one of the two attacks was arrested but his motive remains unknown, according to Austrian police.

Vienna police spokesperson Patrick Maierhofer said that it was unclear whether the attacks were perpetrated by the same person and that the police has yet to identify the reasons behind the assaults.