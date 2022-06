New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (R) during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021 after a Sri Lankan national stabbed and injured six people at an Auckland supermarket. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

A view of downtown Auckland from the Viaduct Marina in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 8, 2022. EFE/TARYN WILSON

Four people were stabbed in a "random" knife attack at a beach on the North Shore of New Zealand's most populous city of Auckland on Thursday morning, with one man taken into custody after he was apprehended by members of the public.

The assailant, who Waitemata district police commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a press conference was a "local" man brandishing "quite a large knife," stabbed four people late morning at Murray's Bay beach, 20 kilometers north of downtown Auckland.