Rescue workers and investigators work at the site of a military helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov 26, 2018. According to reports, at least four soldiers died and one wounded in a crash of a Turkish military helicopter in Istanbul. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM MASE

Four Turkish military personnel were killed and a fifth one was wounded after a military helicopter went down on Monday over a residential area in Istanbul, officials said.

Images of the crash-site in Sancaktepe, a residential neighborhood on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, were broadcast on the television channel CNNTürk.