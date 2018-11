US President Donald Trump departs after participating in a ceremonial lighting of the Diya for the holiday of Diwali in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Fox News, US President Donald Trump's favorite news network, announced Wednesday that it will back CNN in its lawsuit against the Trump administration for having revoked reporter Jim Acosta's White House press pass.

Fox News said in a statement that it plans to file an amicus brief in the case, a figure that allows third parties to express their support for one of the sides.