Journalists scuffle to film Foxconn founder Terry Gou (C) before offering a prayer inside a temple in New Taipei city, Taiwan, Apr.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (C) reacts before offering a prayer inside a temple in New Taipei city, Taiwan, Apr.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (C) offers fruit as he prays at a temple in New Taipei city, Taiwan, Apr.17. 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese billionaire business tycoon Terry Gou, the founder of electronics giant Foxconn, on Wednesday announced that he will run for the 2020 presidential elections.

Guo said he had made the decision after he was asked to do so by the island's patron deity Matsu, the goddess of the sea.