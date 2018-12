Two children hold weapons as they stand amongst supporters of Houthi rebels during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 December 2018. According to reports, Yemen's internationally-recognized government has urged the international community to oblige the Houthi rebels to abide by the ceasefire agreement reached in Sweden, one day after the Hodeida province-wide truce came into effect. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Yemeni government and Houthi rebels on Wednesday accused each other of violating the ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday in Al Hodeida, on a day of relative calm but with sporadic gunfire in this strategic city on the Red Sea.

A resident of the city of some 600,000 inhabitants, Mohamed Maqboul, told Efe by telephone that the situation has been "quiet" during the afternoon and there were no clashes in Al Hodeida, after gunfire and explosions were heard during the night.