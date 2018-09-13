France has recognized the use of torture by its military during the Algerian War in an attempt by the government of President Emmanuel Macron to heal the wounds of its colonial past, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Macron's office said the president planned to meet Thursday with the widow of Maurice Audin, a mathematician who died in French military custody during a campaign to suppress a rebellion that began in 1954 and eventually led to Algeria's independence.