French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian talks during a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured), in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The French foreign minister on Friday called for pressure to be put on Russia in order to be able to reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Jean-Yves Le Drian made his comments upon his arrival to a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.