Turkish soldiers prepare their tanks near the Syrian-Turkish border, at Reyhanli district in Hatay, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (R) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian (C) attend a ceremony at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Britain, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE file/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

France on Sunday called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address the conflicts in Syria, hours after Turkey began a ground invasion into the northern Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, which is held by a United States-backed militia that Ankara regards as a terror group.

France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, also pressed for a ceasefire and unconditional humanitarian access to Afrin.