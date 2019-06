United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

The foreign ministers of France and China and the secretary-general of the United Nations at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Saturday issued a joint declaration urging action against climate change.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and UN chief Antonio Guterres presented the declaration in a press conference in Osaka ahead of the G20 leaders’ second day of meetings.